Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni shares a glimpse of his adorable niece Daneen; Ladylove Jasmin Bhasin reacts

Aly Goni posts a lovely picture of his baby niece Daneen. Celebrities amongst Sussanne Khan and Jasmin Bhasin replied with utmost love and warmth in the comments.

One of the biggest stars of Bigg Boss 14 and also an ex-Nach Baliye contestant Aly Goni has all the reasons to be happy right now as his sister Ilham Goni had been blessed with a cute baby girl in February and recently Aly posted the picture of his niece on Instagram. In the absolutely gorgeous photo, Aly revealed the name of his niece, which is ‘Daneen’, and called her ‘Mamu Ki Jaan’. At the mighty auspicious moment of Daneen’s birth in February, Aly was inside Bigg Boss house competing for the trophy hence he did not get a chance to see his niece back then.

He posted the gorgeous picture of the cute little bundle of joy and rightly wrote in the caption, “yeh hai humari sabse pyaari sabse choti daneen”. Thousands of Aly fans reacted in the comment section with utter love, warmth, and congratulations for the entire family while praising the sweetest niece for being the cutest. Sussanne Khan took to the comment section and reacted with multiple heart emojis. Rahul Mahajan also reacted by writing, ‘Congratulations”. Roshmi Banik left one of the sweetest comments for Daneen and wrote, “Cutiiieeeeee”. Ladylove Jasmin Bhasin also commented for Daneen and wrote “Doll” with wonderful emojis.

Take a look at the post:

The bond between Aly and Jasmin is growing very strong as both of them were recently seen together at the Mumbai airport. Aly recently came back after spending some time in Jammu and Jasmin went to the airport to pick him up along with a treat of his favorite coffee.

