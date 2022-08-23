Bigg Boss 14 fame and politician Sonali Phogat passes away due to cardiac arrest at 41: Report

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest in Goa, confirmed police officials. As per News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff and she was rushed to the hospital. The report further states that the postmortem is being conducted and the local police is on their way to the hospital.

Sonali Phogat had shared a video on her Instagram account prior to her unfortunate death and even changed her Twitter profile picture. Sonali contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

More details are awaited.