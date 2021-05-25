Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan hopes to find a Mehboob who would love and care for her

Arshi Khan shares her COVID 19 recovery experience as she opens up on doing glamorous roles on TV.

The gorgeous actress with a matchless fashion sense, Arshi Khan is a very popular name on the Indian television screens. She became a highlight in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 for her drama and entertainment factor. She is a beautiful and talented actress who has worked in numerous TV shows including “Savitri Devi College & Hospital", "Ishq Mein Marjawan" and "Vish". The actress had contracted the COVID 19 virus a few days back and now she has recovered from it, hence she wants to focus on work.

Talking to Times of India, the actress revealed that she had to be alone and isolated due to the infection, and she missed that there was no guy to care for her. She felt she missed out on the love and care of a boyfriend. She regrets not being in a relationship and says it's high time that she gets herself a lover in her life. She added that she is just waiting for Mr. Right and hopes that she will find him soon.

The actress had contacted the Coronavirus at the start of April and had recovered by the first week of May. She took good care of herself in this period. She shared that the isolation period was a self-pampering period for her. She ate well and took care of herself by eating fruits, having juice, and taking medicines. She also did yoga and remained stress-free.

On the work front, the actor said that she is enjoying working on OTT platforms. She said that she is doing great on the web platform. She is also getting TV offers but she is waiting for a glamourous role. She does not want to do rona dhona saas-bahu serials. She wishes to entertain her audience and play roles that they find real. She added that she enjoys being part of reality shows.

