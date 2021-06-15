Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan PREFERS these men on her swayamwar show; Read HERE

Arshi Khan shares her desire to meet men from other countries in her swayamwar, and talks about her ideal man for marriage.

The popular actress and a complete entertainer, Arshi Khan is popular all over the internet for her fashion sense. The gorgeous actress came to the limelight with her entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress was highly popular in the show for her strong opinions and fearless nature. Her dressing sense and various looks also created fashion trends. The actress will be soon seen on TV with her new reality show.

The latest show of the actress is a full entertainment show in which she will be finding a groom for herself. The actress will be part of a reality show in the format of a swayamwar, for which various suitors will approach her from all over the country for marriage. The actress has recently shared that she also wants her suitors from other countries like Pakistan.

She shared in an interview, that she is planning to hold auditions very soon. She added, “. I have told them not to just not bring Indian men but also allow men from other foreign countries, including Pakistan.”

Talking about the qualities and preferences she has for her ideal partner, she said that she wants men who enjoy sports or are sportsperson. She also shared the reason for her choice saying, “They love to stay fit and always active. I enjoy such personalities.”

The actress is famous for her excellent acting in the TV shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and very soon she will be seen in another reality show of her own.

Credits :Times of India

