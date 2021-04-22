Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan tests COVID positive; Asks fans to be safe and pray for her

Bigg Boss 14 fame and actress Arshi Khan posted on Instagram about getting diagnosed COVID positive. She has asked her fans to pray for her as she is experiencing mild symptoms.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has been diagnosed with COVID positive joining a long list of celebrities who have contracted the disease in Mumbai. Arshi had gotten her COVID test done at Mumbai Airport and on 19 April and recently she got the report from them declaring her a covid patient. Arshi is currently quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms. She requested any and all who have been in touch with her recently to get themselves tested and follow safety protocols. Shardul Pandit commented on the post and wrote, “Get well soon”

In a long Instagram post, Arshi wrote, “I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID.” She concluded the post on a positive note by writing, “Allah bless you all”. Arshi captioned the post, “Be safe and dua kijiye” with a heart emoji. Maharashtra has become one of the hot spots of COVID in the country and the government has implemented a strict lockdown. The Janta curfew will go on till 1 May and further decisions will be taken accordingly.

Take a look at the post here:

Arshi had joined the Indian National Congress party in 2019 to contest elections in Mumbai. Arshi had earlier been a contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and she got evicted on Day 83. During the time of the show in 2017, Arshi was Google India’s second most search entertainer as she became one of the most popular personalities in the show.

