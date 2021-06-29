Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu is inspired by Sidharth Shukla: ‘I will always be in awe of him’

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu shares his deep respect and love for Sidharth Shukla as he considers him an inspiration for his weight transformation journey.

The son of popular singer Kumar Sanu has gone through a major weight transformation during the lockdown. The singer Jaan Kumar Sanu has been sharing pictures of his new look and his fans are stunned. The singer recently talked about the inspiration behind this transformation and also shared that he is the biggest fan of Sidharth Shukla.

The singer shared that in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Eijaz Khan and Sidharth Shukla were his greatest motivators. He shares, “When I was inside the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Bhai motivated me a lot. Even Sidharth Shukla for that matter. He also gave me this tip that if you have to take out your frustration, then workout, that will help. And that actually helped, and it somehow became a part of my daily routine. Now, if I don’t workout I feel that the day is incomplete. I make sure to do cardio, if not weights."

The singer said that he is a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla and feels Sidharth will always be the Season 13 winner- ‘The Sidharth Shukla’ for him. He said, “No matter how many days we stayed together inside the house, he will always be the season 13 winner ‘the Sidharth Shukla’ for me. And just not today, tomorrow if I reach somewhere in life or become something, he is still going to be the Sidharth Shukla for me and I am always going to be his biggest fan. I spoke to Sidharth once and in fact I was sweating while talking to him. It was a fan moment for me actually even after staying in the house with him and interacting with him so regularly. He wished me best for life and we talked about meeting soon. But ever since we have come out the situation is bad and he has also got busy with work. I remember in the BB 14 house everyday before going to sleep we used to have this jamming session for him in the living room. So after all this if I still meet him somewhere or talk to him, I will still be in disbelief. I am always going to be a fan of Sidharth Shukla and whenever I get this opportunity to interact with him, I am going to jump at this situation."

Talking about his fitness transformation, he shared his journey and said, “During the lockdown I started eating so much junk food that I stopped caring about my health. There was nothing to do, nowhere to go. So you are just sitting at home and binge watching stuff and just eating. During the second lockdown I picked up some healthy habits like I workout every day.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu has shredded a lot of weight from the time he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house till now. He continued to work on his fitness even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house and went from 92 kgs to 70 kgs and now wants to maintain his fitness.

