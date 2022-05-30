Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli approached for two big reality shows?

Gorgeous actress Nikki Tamboli is among the popular names in the television industry and she rose to fame with her entry into the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. During her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Nikki was popular for her outspoken nature and vibrant side. She was also appreciated for going all out for the tasks. She was loved by the audience and emerged as one of the popular faces during her Bigg Boss 14 journey. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in The Khatra Khatra Show along with Pratik Sehajpal.

As per the recent Etimes report, Nikki Tamboli has been approached for two big reality TV shows. One of them is the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. It has been seen that Nikki has been attending dance classes and paparazzi have snapped her at the same on numerous occasions. The other show of which Nikki will reportedly be a part is the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island. For the unversed, Temptation Island boasts about finding the right partner, a perfect guy for a girl on the show. It is being said that Nikki had met with the makers of Temptation Island and the deal is in negotiation. However, there is no official confirmation from Nikki on this buzz.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nikki had opened up about wanting to be the top actress and revealed that she has been working hard for it. The actress said, “I am doing everything that is possible. I am getting trained, I am not wasting my time. If you want to achieve something, you will do it no matter what. If there is a will, there is a way. Tum usko avoid nai kar sakte. You know because I know what’s my plus point. Everyone knows their plus and minus points. So I am keeping my plus points on the side, and working on my minus points. Because I know when this minus becomes plus, it will make an impact, and I am happy that I am aware of that."

On the professional front, Nikki appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. The actress has also done two Telugu and one Tamil film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikki Tamboli recalls being ill treated by a director once: I’ve even cried after coming home