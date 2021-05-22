Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in first look poster of her song Kalla Reh Jayenga

Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, has shared the poster of her first Punjabi song Kalla Reh Jayenga and it winning hearts.

Nikki Tamboli, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, is undoubtedly going places now. The diva has garnered immense popularity ever since she became a part of the popular reality show and has got some interesting projects in her kitty. However, Nikki has been making the headlines today as the actress is all set to venture into Punjabi industry. Yes! The actress has shared the first look of her first Punjabi song which is titled as Kalla Reh Jayenga.

The poster featured Nikki dressed in yellow coloured outfit along with Jass Zaildar who also happens to be the singer of the song. The diva was looking stunning in the poster and had her make up game on point. Sharing the poster, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant mentioned that the song will be releasing soon, however she didn’t reveal the release date of the track. Nikki wrote, “Here’s presenting the first poster of my latest music video #KallaRehJayenga which is beautiful sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing soon”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post sharing the first look poster of Kalla Reh Jayenga:

As of now, Nikki is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town which happens to be a stunt based reality show. The actress is accompanied by contestants like Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, etc. In fact, Nikki often treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself from the location on social media.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli comments on Aastha Gill's post; Netizens suspect the singer's elimination

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×