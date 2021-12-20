Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli to make her Bollywood debut soon? Reports

Gorgeous actress Nikki Tamboli is among the popular names in the television industry. The actress rose to fame with her entry into the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has been making headlines since her Bigg Boss days. After she was seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she has also been part of other shows and numerous music videos. As per the latest reports, the actress will be soon seen in a Bollywood movie.

As per the sources of ETimes TV, the actress has been signed to make her debut in Bollywood with an actor who is known for his great acting abilities and has captured all genres of films. Apparently, the shoot has begun, and she is giving her best for every frame she is shooting for. Nikki has begun shooting and rehearsals are also going on simultaneously. As per the reports, she looks stunning in the role she represents.

During her Bigg Boss 14 journey, Nikki was popular for her outspoken nature and vibrant side. She was also appreciated for going all out to play the tasks. She was loved by the audience and emerged as one of the popular faces during her Bigg Boss 14 journey. She was also the second runner-up of her season as it was won by TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Nikki appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3 which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. The actress has also done two Telugu and one Tamil film.



