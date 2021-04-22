Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia celebrates birthday with Eijaz Khan & media; Gets a special gift from her beau

Bigg Boss contestants and beaus Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia celebrated latter’s birthday together outside her building in the presence of media. Pavitra cut the cake amongst birthday wishes.

Pavitra Punia celebrated her 34th birthday today in a very special way. Wearing a pink-colored floral printed salwar kameez, she came down to the outside of her building with beau Eijaz Khan and the media was also present there. Eijaz was wearing a plain grey t-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers as he stepped out with his partner and planned a lovely day for her. Pavitra cut a beautiful cake with Eijaz and media as everyday sang her birthday wishes. Eijaz also wished Pavitra a happy birthday on Instagram and melted fan’s hearts.

Pavitra was very excited cutting the cake in a rather unique way on her birthday. Considering the COVID cases are on a rise, the couple maintained their distance from the media. Pavitra spoke to the media about how Eijaz has spoiled her with love and it is a special birthday for her. Pavitra pointed towards her wrist on which she was wearing a brand new swanky watch gifted to her by Eijaz. She was wearing a golden-colored expensive watch while Eijaz kissed her on the cheeks and said adieu to the media before going back to the home.



Eijaz and Pavitra were both contestants at Bigg Boss 14 and their romance blossomed while they stayed in the house. Eijaz and Pavitra got connected to each other over a period of time and seeing many ups and downs in their journey of Bigg Boss. The show ended none of them ended up winning the show but their relationship continues.

