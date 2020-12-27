Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia leaves shoot & RUSHES to Delhi post receiving news of her father's sudden fall

Former Big Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia recently rushed to Delhi after hearing news of her father’s ill health. Her rep Avantika confirmed the same in a statement to PINKVILLA.

Actor Pavitra Punia who had just resumed shoot with the show Balveer after being eliminated from the Big Boss 14 house, recently had to rush to Delhi because her father had a fall which left the senior under strict medical supervision. Pavitra’s rep Avantika confirmed the news and said “yes Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her Fathers early recovery."

For the unversed Punia is an Indian television actress, known for portraying impeccably Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She has also participated in Splitsvilla 3. In addition to playing Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. Most recently, the actress was in the Big Boss 14 house and recently got eliminated.

If you missed it, earlier this month, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about the infamous task, Bigg Boss had asked contestants to reveal a secret about themselves and the one which will “affect” people more, will get the immunity stone. While Eijaz Khan won the stone, Rubina was seen sharing that before entering the Bigg Boss house, her relationship with Abhinav Shukla was rocky and that they were on the verge of getting a divorce. While she confessed this, it was seen that Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli were seen laughing at it and calling it fake. In an exclusive chat, when we asked Pavitra to react to it, she called it a cheap move by the duo.

She said, “It was very cheap when she confessed it in front of everyone and people made fun outside. I could completely relate to it. People calling it fake for hiding the truth and everything, I felt it was very cheap. It is their personal life and it was only because of the task that she confessed and was true to the task and her relationship. I feel for anyone who takes a stand and speaks as this needs a lot of strength and kudos to her.” Pavitra also reiterated that she feels Rubina is a very strong contender. “I feel Rubina is strong and I want to see Eijaz and Rubina on the stage as top 2,” Pavitra shared.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia clarifies on hurling abuses at Gauahar Khan: It was a loud reaction

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×