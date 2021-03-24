Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia recalls her journey in the show; Says ‘It was beautiful but disgusting too'

Pavitra Punia took part in this year’s Bigg Boss and found the love of her life Eijaz Khan. She revealed how her journey was in the show.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed many emotions. Right from nasty fights to budding love between contestants, the show entertained the audience to the fullest. No one can forget Rahul Vaidya’s love confession for Disha Parmar on national television. And also Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's budding romance in the show. They both painted the town red with their love. Eijaz had got super excited when Pavitra came to meet him on the family week. And now when Pavitra looks back and sees her journey in the show, she has mixed feelings.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Pavitra said, “Whenever I was asked about how the journey was inside, I would reply saying it was a very beautiful, but at the same time, very disgusting journey too. We used to sit with people, share our happiness, sorrows. But another second we used to fight like cats and dogs. It used to ruin beautiful moments.” Recently, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were trolled for their relationship. But the actress has given back to trolls.

In one such incident, Pavitra Punia had tweeted, “Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz.” Earlier, certain sections had also alleged that their love was just for the sake of the game.

Recently, Eijaz had spilled the beans on his marriage plans with Pavitra Punia. He had said that he prays for the same to happen and that they have to struggle a lot ahead of it.

