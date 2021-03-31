Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy get into a fight; SEE VIDEO

Rahul Vaiya and Rohit Reddy come together for a video and the outcome is hilarious. Rohit threatens him in captions of the video.

The famous singer Rahul Vaidya has become immensely popular with his entry into the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14. He formed great friendships in the show with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The singer also proposed to his long-term girlfriend in the show. The singer is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with his love Disha Parmar and others. The singer recently appeared in a video with actress ’s husband Rohit Reddy, and the video will leave you in splits.

The new video shared by Rohit Reddy shows him and Rahul Vaidya collide as they walk past each other. They start to fight over this and Rohit Reddy catches the collar of Rahul and it seems like he has raised him to the sky with one hand. But it turns out he had not raised Rahul, instead Rohit had bent on his knee for the raised effect. The video is hilarious as they enjoy making this fun video.

Rohit Reddy also wrote in the caption-

‘Don't ever mess with me @rahulvaidyarkv .... !’

Rahul Vaidya is very active on social media and had recently shared lovely pictures of holi celebrations with this fiancé Disha Parmar. He is also reportedly working on a project with his buddy Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He had declared his love for his girlfriend Disha in Bigg Boss and she has entered the house for accepting his marriage proposal. The couple will tie wedding knots very soon this year.

