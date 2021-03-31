Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik opts for breezy look; Jasmin Bhasin keeps it casual for the day; PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were recently papped in the city and they looked stunning in their casual looks for the day.

Rubina Dilaik has been a popular name in the TV industry due to her excellent acting skills on the show, Shakti. But, she became a household name when she won the trophy of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her win, Rubina has been busy with shoots. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted in the city as she smiled for the paparazzi. Along with Rubina Dilaik, paparazzi also caught a glimpse of the cute actress Jasmin Bhasin. They both were in the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

In the recent pictures of Rubina, she looked refreshing as she has donned a breezy summery outfit and a huge handbag. She is seen wearing a white strappy top along with a light blue floral slit skirt. The actress had her mask hung around her neck and her water bottle in her hand. She is seen wearing flat black footwear and her hair was tied into a bun. She can be seen looking stunning in her simple attire.

On the other hand, Jasmin was also spotted in the city today as she posed happily for the paparazzi. She looked adorable as she had worn a black loose shirt and light blue shorts. She has tied her hair in a loose bun. The actress looked adorable in the pictures as she smiled for the camera on her way out of a salon.

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in a music video named Marjaneya, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The video was a huge hit among the people and their chemistry was immensely appreciated. Jasmin Bhasin was also seen in the music video ‘Tera Suit’, along with her beau Aly Goni. The couple fell in love in the Bigg Boss 14 house and have been dating ever since.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

