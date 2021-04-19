Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal is 'taking care' of herself post testing positive for COVID 19; See POST

Singer Sara Gurpal recently took to her social media to inform that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress has also urged her fans to take proper care.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a near standstill as daily activities have halted in most parts of the world. The deadly virus has infected people from all walks of life. The entertainment sector has been the most affected area by the virus. Many celebrities have contracted the virus despite taking the vaccine & following all safety measures. And, the latest TV celeb to get infected is Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal. Popular singer took to her social media handles to inform the same and said she is currently taking care of herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, “Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently then please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic.” The post was captioned as, “It’s going crazy !.” Soon after this, the Punjabi singer was inundated with get-well-soon wishes from her fans and friends from the industry. While wishing Sara a speedy recovery, Guru Randhawa wrote, “Stay strong. Get well soon.” Her fellow singer and dear pal Kaur B commented, “Get well soon love.”

Check out Sara Gurpal’s Instagram post below:

Jodha Akbar fame Paridhi Sharma, Vatsal Sheth and Nishant Singh Malkani are the latest TV celebs who have tested positive for Covid. Earlier in the day, Vatsal had written, “Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 +VE I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe.”

Credits :Sara Gurpal Instagram

