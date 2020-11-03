Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehzad Deol marks his singing debut with 'Hold My Hand'; Says 'I'm quite excited'

Shehzad Deol, who made many heads turn in the Bigg Boss 14 house, has made his singing debut. The model has turned a singer for his first single 'Hold My Hand.' Here's what he has to say about taking the musical route.

When Shehzad Deol entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, viewers were excited to see the handsome Punjabi Munda spread his charm in the show. From his fights with Nikki Tamboli to his bond with Sara Gurpal, Shehzad certainly made many heads turn in BB 14. However, much to everyone's shock and disappointment, Shehzad's journey came to an end within a few weeks. He became the second eliminated contestant, leaving many disheartened.

However, he went strong and did not let his eviction affect him much. And recently, the handsome hunk, gave his fans a 'huge surprise' as he released his first song as a 'singer.' Yes, Shehzad marked his singing debut with his first single 'Hold My Hand' that released on November 1, 2020. Shehzad got this opportunity after his amazing stint in Bigg Boss season 14, and he put it all efforts to prove his mettle. Just as you might have guessed, Hold My Hand, revolves around the beauty of love and affection. The romantic song also stars Swalinaa and Mistabaaz.

It has been merely two days since the song has been released, and it is already a hit among Shehzad's fans. They are praising his singing skills, and are loving his work. Shehzad recently opened up about taking the musical route and doing something 'different' to entertain fans. 'I am quite excited for everyone to watch Hold My Hand. It is a beautiful romantic number,' he expressed.

The model-actor further shared how music runs in his veins and family. 'My mother has been a classical singer over the years even without being trained in the field. I too picked up her singing streak and wanted to experiment with it, and there was no better way than to do it with a Punjabi number. So it was a great feeling to sing the song. The lyrics and meaning of it are so nice and something which I personally connected with as it felt very real to me.'

Meanwhile, after Shehzad Deol's eviction, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik had to leave the BB 14 house yesterday. Jasmin Bhasin's good friend Aly Goni is all set to enter the BB 14 house on November 4. Have you heard Shezhad's song yet? How did you find it? Do you miss him in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

