Bigg Boss 14 Family Week: Shilpa Agnihotri meets Abhinav; Rahul Vaidya's mom says she's prepping for his D day

Bigg Boss 14’s fans will soon get to see the integral episodes of the show in the family week. The family members will enter the house to meet the contestants.

In Bigg Boss 14, we will soon get to see family members of the contestants walking inside the house and the participants getting emotional after meeting their loved ones. The BB 14 family week will begin soon and it will continue for a couple of days. And all the episodes will be an emotional one for sure. According to The Indian Express report, a close source from the show has revealed that the shoot of the same has started from yesterday.

He also said that Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya will get to meet their mothers, while actress Shilpa Agnihotri will walk inside the house to meet her old friend Abhinav Shukla. The source further explained that all the housemates will be given a chance to spend a total of 100 minutes with their families. “They will be asked to divide the time accordingly so that no one misses this special opportunity,” added the source.

Owing to the pandemic, all the contestants will only get to meet their loved ones through a glass wall. Now, in a video which is doing rounds on the internet, we can also get to see Aly Goni getting emotional after connecting with his sister through a video call. While Rahul Vaidya will get to meet his mother. And his mother can be seen telling him that she is preparing for his wedding.

Rubina Dilaik will get a chance to meet her sister and Eijaz Khan will get a chance to meet his brother, while Sonali Phogat’s daughter will walk inside the house to meet her. The source revealed that former contestant will come as a surprise guest to meet Vikas Gupta.

