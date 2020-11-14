Bigg Boss 14: Fans call out the show over biased decision of sending Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav into the jail

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been recently sent to jail inside the BB house. However, fans are not happy with this decision of Bigg Boss in this matter.

Every single episode of Bigg Boss 14 is nothing less than a shocker for all the fans of the reality show. The makers of the show hosted by always make it a point to add new twists and turns every day to make it entertaining for the audience. However, fans are appalled after having watched the latest episode of Bigg Boss that aired on Friday night. This is regarding the nomination of housemates to be sent to jail.

It so happened that two pinjras (jails) are brought inside the BB house post which the housemates are asked to nominate two people among them who they think deserve to go inside the same. Post that, the majority of votes come for Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shardul Pandit, and Kavita Kaushik. However, Bigg Boss did not go with the majority’s decision much to everyone’s shock. Instead, the ones who were sent inside the jail finally are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Well, that did not go well with some of the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 14 many of whom have slammed the show while calling the decision a biased one. While some of them have termed it as the worst decision of Bigg Boss, a few others have rooted for Rubina saying that she is the clear winner of the show. Not only that but a few of them have also stated that they have begun losing interest in the reality show.

Check out some of the tweets below:

What the hell BiggBoss

Jail mein Beth ke bndaa kya keega bhai yaa toh fair raho nahi I don't want rubina to be the part of this biased show thodi shrm kroo

Day by day I am lossing interest in this show — rubinafanpage (rubinafpsupport) November 13, 2020

Now I m aggressive about #RubiHolic They r taking part in trend. BIASED BB14. AB NAHI TO KABHI NAI. DIKHA DO DARR KIS BAAT KA. SALE RUBI K WAJHE SAY BB14 — iliyas (its_iliyasmomin) November 13, 2020

From Day1 #RubinaDilaik is targeted

-No dresses on first 2 WKV

-Continuous targeting by Salman during each n every WKV

-Nominated this week despite saving others

-Today in jail when NONE HM nominated her Still look at her grace, her confidence n her beauty#BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/MbjFXV6Y1L — Rachit (rachitmehra91) November 13, 2020

It was Complete Unfair decision to send #RubiNav in JAIL !! Tomorrow even if they evict #RubinaDilaik i won't be SHOCKED... If they have their script ready! #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — (Rubinadilaik_14) November 13, 2020

