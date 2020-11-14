  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Fans call out the show over biased decision of sending Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav into the jail

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been recently sent to jail inside the BB house. However, fans are not happy with this decision of Bigg Boss in this matter.
Every single episode of Bigg Boss 14 is nothing less than a shocker for all the fans of the reality show. The makers of the show hosted by Salman Khan always make it a point to add new twists and turns every day to make it entertaining for the audience. However, fans are appalled after having watched the latest episode of Bigg Boss that aired on Friday night. This is regarding the nomination of housemates to be sent to jail. 

It so happened that two pinjras (jails) are brought inside the BB house post which the housemates are asked to nominate two people among them who they think deserve to go inside the same. Post that, the majority of votes come for Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shardul Pandit, and Kavita Kaushik. However, Bigg Boss did not go with the majority’s decision much to everyone’s shock. Instead, the ones who were sent inside the jail finally are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Well, that did not go well with some of the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 14 many of whom have slammed the show while calling the decision a biased one. While some of them have termed it as the worst decision of Bigg Boss, a few others have rooted for Rubina saying that she is the clear winner of the show. Not only that but a few of them have also stated that they have begun losing interest in the reality show. 

Check out some of the tweets below:

