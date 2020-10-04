  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Fans hail Hina Khan for backing Rashami Desai after Jasmin hinted she provoked Sidharth Shukla

Netizens lauded Hina Khan for indirectly taking a stand for Rashami Desai as Jasmin targetted her and hinted that she poked Sidharth Shukla during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Here's what happened at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 11:41 am
Hina Khan indirectly supports Rashami Desai after Jasmin Bhasin targets her Bigg Boss 14: Fans hail Hina Khan for backing Rashami Desai after Jasmin hinted she provoked Sidharth Shukla
Television's Naagin aka Jasim Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 14 as the fourth contestant during the grand premiere yesterday. She had an interactive session with Salman Khan where she spoke about her personality, journey, shows, and more. Later, Salman aksed Rashami's stay in the house. She said that Rashami played her game, and did what she wanted to. About Sidharth, Jasmin said, 'Sidharth can easily be provoked as he gets angry easily so I will not get angry so easily.'  She further added that she felt that Rashami 'provoked' Sidharth during their stint in BB 13. 'Rahsami jabardasti ungli karti thi. Mai woh nahi karoongi,' said Jasmin. 

After a few questions, Salman asked the special 'audience' about their verdict on Jasmine Bhasin. Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar initially had different views. Hina Khan said, 'I agree to some things that she said, but something things did not suit me. Like the way she pointed out Rashami (Desai) saying that she used to poke Sidharth.' However, Hina clarified that she does not know what went on between Rashami and Sidharth in the BB 13 house, as what a viewer interprets may be different from reality.

She added, 'I felt that those things should not have been brought up.' Sidharth jumped in and said, 'She got in the topic, because she was asked about it, otherwise she wouldn't have taken that route.' Gauahar also shared her views saying, 'She is friends with Sidharth so it is obvious of her to say that, to which Hina adds 'That is what I exactly meant. She said things on the basis of personal equations.' 

Sidharth then revealed, 'We have our friends, but we haven't spoken for quite a few years. When we were working, we were very good friends, then we parted ways.' The Bigg Boss 13 winner also clarified that he was not 'seeing' Jasmin, but they split it terms of their friendship and bond. 

Keeping her point of view, Hina said, 'For me, whether you select her or reject her, I am okay.' Gauahar at the end, says, 'Just for that answer, I want to select her. Clever answer.' And the trio gives Jasmin a nod, after putting her through some tests, and let her moved ahead in the journey of Bigg Boss 14.  

Netizens lauded Hina Khan for indirectly taking a stand for Rashami Desai as Jasmin targetted her and hinted that she poked Sidharth Shukla during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. 

Here's how Twitterati hailed Hina Khan for backing Rashami: 

