Bigg Boss 14: Fans hail Hina Khan for backing Rashami Desai after Jasmin hinted she provoked Sidharth Shukla

Netizens lauded Hina Khan for indirectly taking a stand for Rashami Desai as Jasmin targetted her and hinted that she poked Sidharth Shukla during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Here's what happened at the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

Television's Naagin aka Jasim Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 14 as the fourth contestant during the grand premiere yesterday. She had an interactive session with where she spoke about her personality, journey, shows, and more. Later, Salman aksed Rashami's stay in the house. She said that Rashami played her game, and did what she wanted to. About Sidharth, Jasmin said, 'Sidharth can easily be provoked as he gets angry easily so I will not get angry so easily.' She further added that she felt that Rashami 'provoked' Sidharth during their stint in BB 13. 'Rahsami jabardasti ungli karti thi. Mai woh nahi karoongi,' said Jasmin.

After a few questions, Salman asked the special 'audience' about their verdict on Jasmine Bhasin. Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar initially had different views. said, 'I agree to some things that she said, but something things did not suit me. Like the way she pointed out Rashami (Desai) saying that she used to poke Sidharth.' However, Hina clarified that she does not know what went on between Rashami and Sidharth in the BB 13 house, as what a viewer interprets may be different from reality.

She added, 'I felt that those things should not have been brought up.' Sidharth jumped in and said, 'She got in the topic, because she was asked about it, otherwise she wouldn't have taken that route.' Gauahar also shared her views saying, 'She is friends with Sidharth so it is obvious of her to say that, to which Hina adds 'That is what I exactly meant. She said things on the basis of personal equations.'

Sidharth then revealed, 'We have our friends, but we haven't spoken for quite a few years. When we were working, we were very good friends, then we parted ways.' The Bigg Boss 13 winner also clarified that he was not 'seeing' Jasmin, but they split it terms of their friendship and bond.

Keeping her point of view, Hina said, 'For me, whether you select her or reject her, I am okay.' Gauahar at the end, says, 'Just for that answer, I want to select her. Clever answer.' And the trio gives Jasmin a nod, after putting her through some tests, and let her moved ahead in the journey of Bigg Boss 14.

Here's how Twitterati hailed Hina Khan for backing Rashami:

Agree with Hina, there was no need to bring up the past n sag that Rashami ungli karti thi bhalu ko coz that ain't even true smh!!! #BB14 — HeyItsRegina (@GarimaSlays) October 3, 2020

yes good of hina to point out jasmin's unnecessary bakwaas. hina is really a good friend. +1000 for that.#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — (@ivibhatweedy) October 3, 2020

Hina stood for Rashami when tht Jasmin Bhasin taking out her personal grudge.. Jasmine bhasin ur so stupid.. chaplusi karke koi show nai jitta.. You just lost it..#HinaKhan #RashamiDesai #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BB14 — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) October 3, 2020

Hina "kinda" took a stand for Rashami there

It wasn't necessary but she still brought up the topic and spoke her mind about it. APPRECIATED #RashamiDesai #HinaKhan#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — (@bhumika__maru) October 3, 2020

Wow #HinaKhan is still taking stand for #RashamiDesai she really love her

Even #GauaharKhan both are strong yaar — All Kind Of Entertainment (@AllKindofEnter1) October 3, 2020

Hina stood for Rashami when that stupid Jasmin Bhasin was digging personal matters again. This shows the level of maturity she has that she cut her short when she started to speak rubbish. Admit it when I say she's the classiest.#HinaKhan #RashamiDesai #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere — (@PsychologistAsd) October 3, 2020

Hina taking stand for #RashamiDesai She always takes stand for her friends no matter what, being a Rashamians also it was sad to see how some Rashamians were trolling her earlier.#HinaKhan#BB14 #BiggBoss14 Sherr Khan Is Back — Vaishnav nambiar Hinaholics (@Vaishnavnambii) October 3, 2020

Just loved the bond between Hina and Rash. The way she felt protective towards Rash and said that topic shouldn't have been raised. Just love their bond and the respect they have for each other#HinaKhan #RashamiDesai — (@JaneBaju) October 3, 2020

Yes, Tysm Hina Khan

The way u handled the situation today & took stand 4 the ryt things is just

Much Love & Respect to you #HinaKhan #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/Zm2WFE1mHL — (@Cutipie_Ananya) October 3, 2020

