  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: FIR actress Kavita Kaushik RUBBISHES rumours of her participating in the Salman Khan hosted show

Rumours of Kavita Kaushik being a part of Bigg Boss 14 were cropped up on social media yesterday. Now, the actress has finally reacted to it and squashed the news of her participating in Salman Khan-hosted upcoming reality show. Here's what she has to say.
19204 reads Mumbai
Kavita Kaushik denies rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: FIR actress Kavita Kaushik RUBBISHES rumours of her participating in the Salman Khan hosted show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian Television's most popular controversial reality show is all set to launch in some days. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Bigg Boss. The fourteenth season of the show will premiere on October 3 (2020), and fans are extremely excited about it. With the telecast date coming closer, the curiosity about the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss 14 house is top-notch. 

Every day, news of some well-known face being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show creates a buzz. Yesterday, speculations were rife that Kavita Kaushik will also be locked in the BB 14 house. Yes, it was said that the F.I.R actress is all set to spread her charm in the reality show. In fact, gossip mills also suggested that the beautiful actress has already begun shooting for her 'grand entry' on Bigg Boss 14. Reports also said that she will step in as a police inspector, recalling her famous character Inspector Chandramkhi Chautala. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?

Now, Kavita has finally reacted to the rumours of her Bigg Boss 14 participation and has clearly denied them. Yes, Kavita has rubbished the news of her participating in Bigg Boss 14, and has called it 'false.' Replying to a news report by a portal that claimed that she is going in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Kavita wrote, 'False, like most news nowadays.' Not only this, but she also had a hearty laugh when she got to know from social media, that she is prepping up for her dance performance for BB 14 grand premiere. 

Take a look at Kavita's reaction on news of her being part of BB 14 here: 

Meanwhile, BTS pictures of contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli getting ready for their launch performance got leaked, and are spreading like wildfire on the internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Contenders Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli shoot their performances for grand premiere; See Pics

Credits :Kavita Kaushik's Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement