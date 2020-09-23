Bigg Boss 14: FIR actress Kavita Kaushik RUBBISHES rumours of her participating in the Salman Khan hosted show

Rumours of Kavita Kaushik being a part of Bigg Boss 14 were cropped up on social media yesterday. Now, the actress has finally reacted to it and squashed the news of her participating in Salman Khan-hosted upcoming reality show. Here's what she has to say.

Indian Television's most popular controversial reality show is all set to launch in some days. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Bigg Boss. The fourteenth season of the show will premiere on October 3 (2020), and fans are extremely excited about it. With the telecast date coming closer, the curiosity about the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss 14 house is top-notch.

Every day, news of some well-known face being a part of the hosted show creates a buzz. Yesterday, speculations were rife that Kavita Kaushik will also be locked in the BB 14 house. Yes, it was said that the F.I.R actress is all set to spread her charm in the reality show. In fact, gossip mills also suggested that the beautiful actress has already begun shooting for her 'grand entry' on Bigg Boss 14. Reports also said that she will step in as a police inspector, recalling her famous character Inspector Chandramkhi Chautala.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?

Now, Kavita has finally reacted to the rumours of her Bigg Boss 14 participation and has clearly denied them. Yes, Kavita has rubbished the news of her participating in Bigg Boss 14, and has called it 'false.' Replying to a news report by a portal that claimed that she is going in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Kavita wrote, 'False, like most news nowadays.' Not only this, but she also had a hearty laugh when she got to know from social media, that she is prepping up for her dance performance for BB 14 grand premiere.

Take a look at Kavita's reaction on news of her being part of BB 14 here:

Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu https://t.co/f83nJ6jIGB — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS pictures of contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli getting ready for their launch performance got leaked, and are spreading like wildfire on the internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Contenders Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli shoot their performances for grand premiere; See Pics

Share your comment ×