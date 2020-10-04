  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 FIRST FIGHT: Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli to get into a major argument on show's Day 1

On Day 1 of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli will be seen getting into an argument over house work.
Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere introduced us to the new set of contestants this year who are a mixed bag of talent from various industry. From Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia to Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, the confirmed list for the season seems interesting. Every year, it takes a few days before the first fight breaks out inside the house but we already have the first fight for the season inside the house. 

In a precap shared, it is shown that Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli get into an argument after Nikki refuses to participate in chores. A pissed Jasmin questions her on the same and asks her if she continues worrying about her manicure, how will she do other chores. Eijaz too came in and supported Jasmin. Later, we see a little irritated with the chaos, Jasmin storms off the living room. Well, well, looks like the season will already start with a bang for fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PRECAP: Radhe Maa pours 'blessings' on Sidharth Shukla as she meets inmates on Day 1 in the house

During the grand premiere, we saw that Nikki continuously provoked Eijaz by rubbing his wrong buttons. We can already see a 'hate-love' relationship budding there. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, the season will see contestants getting checked for COVID 19 every week. The contestants were quarantined for 14 days before they entered the house. 

