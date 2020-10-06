Bigg Boss 14 FIRST Nomination Task: Contestants clash to get immunity; Hina, Sidharth help to form strategies
The first nomination task of Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to take place today. The contestants will go all out against each other to win the immunity and get themselves saved. Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla will help the freshers to form strategies and understand the game.
Take a look at the teasers of the upcoming BB 14 episode here:
