  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 FIRST Nomination Task: Contestants clash to get immunity; Hina, Sidharth help to form strategies

The first nomination task of Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to take place today. The contestants will go all out against each other to win the immunity and get themselves saved. Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla will help the freshers to form strategies. Read on.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 01:33 pm
news & gossip,Salman Khan,Bigg Boss 14,Bigg Boss 2020Bigg Boss 14 FIRST Nomination Task: Contestants clash to get immunity; Hina, Sidharth help to form strategies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The first nomination task of Bigg Boss season 14 is all set to take place today. The contestants will go all out against each other to win the immunity and get themselves saved. Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla will help the freshers to form strategies and understand the game. 

Take a look at the teasers of the upcoming BB 14 episode here:

Credits :Twitter/ Colors TV Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rejected inmates Rubina Dilaik, Nishant, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Sanu to face 'trouble' on Day 1
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan calls Nishant Singh Malkhani, questions about his 'short temperament'
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin to Gia Manek; THESE stars are likely to be locked for in the house after Jaan Sanu
Bigg Boss 2020: Season 14 to go on air from THIS date; Salman Khan to shoot premiere episode in advance
Bigg Boss 2020: Contestants of season 14 will get to enjoy 'new luxuries'; Here's what is different this year
Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan hosted season 14 to get a 'huge' change; Air time of episodes to be cut short?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement