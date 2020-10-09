Bigg Boss 14 'first' Weekend Ka Vaar details REVEALED; Here's when and where Salman Khan will shoot

The first week of Bigg Boss 14 is about to end in some a day, and host Salman Khan is going to take the stage tomorrow again for the season's 'first Weekend Ka Vaar.' Here are some scoops of WKV shooting.

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started on October 3 with a 'bang.' As surprising as it may be, the first week of season 14 is already nearing its end. Yes, it is Saturday tomorrow, and host is again going make viewers go gaga with the 'first Weekend Ka Vaar' of BB 14. Apart from the fights, drama, and entertainment, the reality show is known for the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman Khan has been hosted Bigg Boss for a decade, and this is the 11th time that the Bollywood superstar has returned as the host. From appreciating contestants for their good conduct to reprimanding them for their wrongdoings, Salman is known for his 'Dabangg' attitude during the WKV episodes. With the first week of BB 14 filled with fights, and arguments, it looks like the housemates are going to have a tough time facing Salman tomorrow through the Me-TV.

While it is yet to be known what happens when Salman confronts BB 14 contenders after this first rocking week, we've got our hands on some interesting details about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. According to the Twitter handle Khabri, Salman Khan will shoot for the WKV episode tomorrow in Filmy City (Goregoan, Mumbai).

Yes, unlike previous reports that Salman will shoot from his farmhouse owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the host will take up the BB 14 stage to take the contestants class on the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Moreover, just like the premiere episode, no live audience will be allowed during the WKV, maintaining the social distancing and Coromavrisu safety guidelines.

Take a look at the Khabri's tweet here:

#EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar shoot is sheduled for Tomorrow. #SalmanKhan will shoot on the sets of #BIGGBOSS14 In Filmcity. As said earlier Audience will not be allowed on The sets — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 8, 2020

Well, with Salman being back as the host, a lot of fun, masti, and entertainment is expected. Also, it would be interesting to see if Salman only schools the freshers to also points out the seniors' mistakes during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

So, don't forget to tune in Colors Tv tomorrow at 9 pm for Bigg Boss season 14's first Weekend Ka Vaar. But, before that watch today's episode at 10.30 tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :The Khabir Twitter

