Bigg Boss 14 former contestant Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. It has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. The makers have already started approaching famous celebrities to participate in the show. Speaking of which, one of the latest reports claims that former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan is a confirmed participant in the show.

According to ETimes recent report, Arshi Khan is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants in the upcoming dance reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. A source close to the actress told the portal that Arshi Khan is a confirmed contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has already signed a contract with the makers. As per the report, Arshi has also charged a huge amount for doing the show. There is no official confirmation from the actress on this buzz. This report also suggests that Arshi was earlier supposed to participate in a reality show to find her groom for herself on a show titled, 'Ayenge Tere Sajna'. But it didn’t work out.

On the professional front, Arshi rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. Later, she acted in television fiction shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Vish.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa:

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. Post that, the makers of the show decided to scrap it owing to low TRPs. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa got replaced by Dance Deewane, but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show, and the pre-production has begun. Reportedly, celebs who are approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season are Sanjay Gagnani, Shraddha Arya, Erica Fernandes, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Nikki Tamboli, Raghav Juyal, Divya Agarwal and Adaa Khan. As per the reports, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from the last week of July or mid-August.

