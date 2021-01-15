Bigg Boss 14: Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy?

If reports are to be believed, then actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently in a hotel and watching the contestants. Read on to know more.

Contestant Vikas Gupta had to leave the show because of his ill health and now there is breaking news coming in that reportedly, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the show. She will be a proxy of Vikas Gupta. However, any confirmation has not been made in this regard. Vikas Gupta had re-entered the show as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan. He was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi Khan in the swimming pool.

Media reports claimed that Devoleena is currently in a hotel under a quarantine period. Devoleena had earlier also said that she will be happy to return back to the show. It is worth mentioning here that Devoleena had always supported Vikas and slammed Jasmin and Aly for their behaviour towards him. When Vikas was suffering, Aly made a joke of him which didn’t go well with the actress. She had tweeted, “Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment. Bas Chillana, Bullying, Jhagadna, Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss.”

Devoleena had participated in the reality show in season 13. She also quit the show because of her back pain. Back then Vikas came in her place and now she is doing the same for Vikas. The actress has always praised Rakhi and said that she is the only entertainer in the house, while others only know to scream.

Credits :The Times of India

