Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar asks 'Why Pavitra wasn't picked for abusing her?' as Farah talks of Eijaz being senior

Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle to express her views on BB Adalat. The actress disapproved of Farah Khan's schooling housemates for going against Eijaz as he is a 'senior in the industry.' Here's what she has to say about Bigg Boss 14's latest episode.

Bigg Boss 14's latest episodes saw some fiery 'question and answer' rounds during the first 'BB Adalat' of the season. While the panelists Farah Khan, Charrul Malik, and Amith Tyagi bombarded each contestant with some allegations, they defended themselves with their stance. Every housemate was put in a tough spot by the BB Adalat panel. While some were given a clean chit after their valid explanations, panelists did not buy other's opinions.

Amid all this, Farah Khan schooled the inmates for their ageist and disrespectful remarks against Eijaz Khan in the BB 14 house. Farah said that Eijaz is a 'senior in the industry,' and housemates should keep that in mind before crossing lines with him. She particularly picked up Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, and Kavita Kaushik for their 'tasteless' comments against Eijaz and asked them to respect his seniority. Not only this, but Farah also lauded Eijaz for keeping his cool, being patient, and not indulging in back-biting like others.

However, Gauahar Khan, who was a 'senior' in the BB 14 house, does not seem to approve of Farah's views. She expressed his disagreement with Farah indirectly as she talked about giving respect to a senior in the house. Gauahar took this opportunity to highlight how Pavitra Punia was spared when she hurled a barrage of abuses at her family during her stay in the BB 14 house. Moreover, she also refused to believe that Eijaz is showing his 'patience' in the house.

Gauahar retweeted ex-contestant Diandra Soares tweet of how 'irked' she is with the seniority rant continuing in the BB 14 house. Diandra revealed that the first time in the show, the 'seniority' card is being played. Expressing her views on the same, Gauahar wrote, 'Aur seniority ki agar baat hai (And if it is about seniority), I did not hear anyone reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!? Where’s the respect for seniority then? She abused my family too!'

The Bigg Boss 7 winner further explained how respect is not given but earned. 'Respect is earned and not given bcoz of someone’s seniority! I am sorry the way someone talks to others is condescending and rowdy! Where’s the respect then?, asked Gauahar.

In another tweet, Gauahar agreed to Diandra's views of how Eijaz Khan gets infuriated about everything in the house, and still was touted to be 'patient' by Farah. Retweeting Diandra's tweet, Gauahar said 'Bang on! Not patient for sure! He Makes for great television though!'

Take a look at Gauahar's tweets here:

Aur seniority ki agar baat hai , I did not hear any one reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!!!! ?????? Where’s the respect for seniority then ???? She abused my family too ! https://t.co/1oLbkVOzlK — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

Respect is earned n not given bcoz of someone’s seniority!!!! I’m sorry the way someone talks to others is condescending n rowdy !!!! Where’s the respect then ?????? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

Bang on !!!!! Not patient for sure ! He Makes for great television though ! https://t.co/dapXLYqYGY — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi had also expressed her disagreement with Farah's 'seniority' views, saying that such 'age nonsense should not be brought in this competition, as it is a game. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

