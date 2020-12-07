  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Kamya, Devoleena, Aly, Shefali Bagga & others REACT to Rahul Vaidya's voluntary 'exit'

Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni, Shefali Bagga, Priya Malik, and others are 'shocked' with Rahul Vaidya willingly walking out of the Bigg Boss 14 house and quitting the show. Here's what they have to say about Rahul's decision.
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Kamya, Devoleena, Aly, Shefali Bagga & others REACT to Rahul Vaidya's voluntary 'exit'
Bigg Boss 14 viewers were just trying to fathom why Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the house and wondering if she would be called back or not. Amidst all this, they received a 'big shock' as one of the strongest and most deserving contestants of the show decided to walk out willingly and leave the competition mid-way. Yes, we're talking about Rahul Vaidya. Rahul exited the BB 14 house voluntarily yesterday during the Weekend Ka Vaar, sending shockwaves across. 

Rahul revealed to Salman Khan that he is feeling homesick. He got emotional as he shared that he has never stayed away from his parents for so long, and now it has slowly started affecting him and his performance. Moreover, he also said that he has not made any strong connection in the BB 14 show and thus he cannot share his feelings with anyone, making it difficult for him to survive. When Salman Khan gave Rahul a chance to decide to leave the show, Rahul agreed within a moment. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 6 Written Update: Rahul Vaidya QUITS voluntarily; Salman Khan introduces challengers

Salman was left highly disappointed with Rahul's lack of enthusiasm, interest, and willingness to do the show, and asked him to walk out if he feels so. Rahul apologized to his fans, makers, and Salman for taking this decision, but he bid adieu to the housemates and exited Bigg Boss 14. Rahul's sudden and unexpected decision to 'quit' Bigg Boss 14 mid-way during a crucial stage left everyone utterly shocked and disheartened. From Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi to Aly Goni, many have reacted to Rahul's voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14. 

Devoleena and Aly were highly disappointed with Rahul's eviction, while Kamya pointed out that it has happened the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a contestant was given such a choice. Priya lauded Rahul's journey and praised him for being 'real.' Shefali Bagga questioned why nobody tried to stop Rahul from leaving. Gauahar also was shocked and confused with Rahul's exit, and Aly was disheartened by his 'bhai's' decision. 

Take a look at celebs reacting to Rahul's voluntary exit: 

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, and Rubina Dilaik have reached the second level of the show. They are joined by new challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena and Andy REACT to Nikki Tamboli's eviction during finale week

