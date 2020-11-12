Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar & Kamya Punjabi 'praise' Abhinav Shukla for standing up against Eijaz Khan during a task

Former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Kamy Punjabi lauded Abhinav Shukla for giving it back to Eijaz Khan during the BB Disco Nights in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Here's what they have to say.

Bigg Boss 14's last night's episode was a roller-coaster. While there were some fun moments, a few arguments also took place; offering viewers a complete package of entertainment. Housemates sacrificed their precious belongings to save their friends from nominations, and Bigg Boss announced an 'uber interesting' task. Amid all the 'garmi' in the BB 1 house, Bigg Boss introduced the 'Dance to Survive' during BB Disco Nights.

Just like the name suggests, contestants had to dance for their survival, and non-stop. This means the housemates had to dance all night without taking a break, sitting down, or lying down. The contestant who manages to dance till the end 'non-stop' will become the new captain of the house. For this special captaincy task, DJ Chetas, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and Shaan entered the house to make BB 14 contestants dance to their tunes. The task began with full enthusiasm, with contestants showing their dancing skills. While some got flirty with each other, others took full advantage to spread happiness.

Everybody danced like there is no tomorrow. Though it was all fun and masti, the competitive spirit was high. Amidst this, a huge spat broke out between Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla. It so happened that Eijaz went against the rules of the game, and Abhinav pointed it out and opined that he has been disqualified for flouting the rules. While contestants feel that Eijaz should be out of the captaincy race as he took a break but he doesn't agree with them. However, Eijaz started yelling and screaming in his defense. The argument heated up and Eijaz started mocking Abhinav, who also gave it back to him in his own way.

Former contestants Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were all hearts for Abhinav for giving Eijaz a taste of his own medicine, and not bowing down to his bullying. Gauahar wrote, 'Good on you Abhinav! Glad you didn’t let someone yelling in ur face bog you down. Good job!' While Kamya took a sly dig at Farah asking housemates to respect Eijaz as he is a senior, despite his ugly behaviour. Kamya tweeted, 'Inke liye respect ka gaana gaya jaa raha tha kal. Good going Abhinav, you are a very classy man.'

Take a look at Gauahar and Kamya's tweets here:

Inke liye respect ka gaana gaya jaa raha tha kal

Good going @ashukla09 you are a very classy man #AbhinavShukla #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 11, 2020

Good on u Abhinav !!! Glad u didn’t let someone yelling in ur face bogg u down !!! Good job ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Kavita Kaushik are out of the captaincy race. Who do you think will be the captain of the BB 14 house now? What are your thoughts on Gauahar and Kamya supporting Abhinav against Eijaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

