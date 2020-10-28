Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as father

After Rahul Vaidya raised the topic of nepotism to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu, Gauahar Khan has come out in the latter’s support.

Bigg Boss 14, which has been home to endless controversies, witnessed a major tiff lately after the topic of nepotism was brought into light. This happened after Rahul Vaidya raised this topic during the nomination task as he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu for elimination citing nepotism as its reason. To note, Jaan happens to be the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. The former Indian Idol singer’s comment received a lot of flak not just inside the BB house but also on social media.

And now, Gauahar Khan, who was one of the seniors of the show, has come out in Jaan’s support. The Bigg Boss 7 winner indirectly slammed Rahul for using the topic of nepotism for self attention. Furthermore, she asked Jaan to be proud of himself and the legend he has as his father. This isn’t all. Gauahar also advised Jaan to be proud to be a part of the show. “Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father, n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan Kumar Sanu! You are You! Don’t worry be happy,” Gauahar tweeted.

Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days ! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father , n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan kumar sanu ! You are You ! Don’t worry be happy ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 28, 2020

Earlier, Jaan’s mother had also reacted to Rahul’s nepotism comment and stated that Jaan has managed to be inside the BB house because of his talent and audience is showering love on him for the same. “Jaan is Kumar Sanu’s son! Will every successful person’s son or daughter will face nepotism comment always? If he is there only because of nepotism, then all house inmates would have been part of same nepotism game. There is talent in him and even if being a son of a legend, he still needs to prove it. Big Boss is best place as public decides & Big Boss has brought a good and lovable side of him. Rahul should have not shown his side of helplessness by saying “Jaan is there because of nepotism”. Housemates and public is giving him love for his talent and Big Boss loved him for being himself,” Jaan’s mother was quoted saying.

