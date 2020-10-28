  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as father

After Rahul Vaidya raised the topic of nepotism to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu, Gauahar Khan has come out in the latter’s support.
12310 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as fatherBigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as father
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14, which has been home to endless controversies, witnessed a major tiff lately after the topic of nepotism was brought into light. This happened after Rahul Vaidya raised this topic during the nomination task as he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu for elimination citing nepotism as its reason. To note, Jaan happens to be the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. The former Indian Idol singer’s comment received a lot of flak not just inside the BB house but also on social media.

And now, Gauahar Khan, who was one of the seniors of the show, has come out in Jaan’s support. The Bigg Boss 7 winner indirectly slammed Rahul for using the topic of nepotism for self attention. Furthermore, she asked Jaan to be proud of himself and the legend he has as his father. This isn’t all. Gauahar also advised Jaan to be proud to be a part of the show. “Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father, n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan Kumar Sanu! You are You! Don’t worry be happy,” Gauahar tweeted.

Earlier, Jaan’s mother had also reacted to Rahul’s nepotism comment and stated that Jaan has managed to be inside the BB house because of his talent and audience is showering love on him for the same. “Jaan is Kumar Sanu’s son! Will every successful person’s son or daughter will face nepotism comment always? If he is there only because of nepotism, then all house inmates would have been part of same nepotism game. There is talent in him and even if being a son of a legend, he still needs to prove it. Big Boss is best place as public decides & Big Boss has brought a good and lovable side of him. Rahul should have not shown his side of helplessness by saying “Jaan is there because of nepotism”. Housemates and public is giving him love for his talent and Big Boss loved him for being himself,” Jaan’s mother was quoted saying.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gauahar Khan's Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: MNS leader warns Jaan Sanu for threatening Nikki to not talk in Marathi; Channel apologises
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu’s mother REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark: Public is loving him for his talent
Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan takes a jibe at Pavitra Punia for abusing her; Waits for Salman Khan to pull her up
Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan has a lovely birthday wish for beau Zaid Darbar, calls him 'a blessing'
Gauahar Khan's beau Zaid Darbar gives a warm welcome to his 'queen' after her stint in Bigg Boss 14; See photo
Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal takes a jibe at Jaan Sanu’s performance; Wonders ‘What is he doing in the show?’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement