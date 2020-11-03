Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan calls Eijaz Khan's captaincy as dictatorship; Sara Gurpal feels he's a good captain

Eijaz Khan's captaincy is creating a 'storm' in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what senior Gauahar Khan and former contestant Sara Gurpal have to say about Eijaz being the captain. Check out their opinions.

Eijaz Khan's captaincy has not only become a topic of discussion in the Bigg Boss 14 house but also on social media. Ever since the actor has taken charge of the BB 14 house, new drama and fights are being witnessed each passing day. While some contestants think Eijaz is going overboard during his captainship, others feel he is just doing his best to be a 'fair and good' captain. Just like inmates are divided about Eijaz's captaincy, viewers also have different views.

Gauahar Khan, who had entered the BB 14 house as a senior, recently indirectly called out Eijaz being the captain, and tagged it as 'dictatorship.' She took to Twitter and wrote, 'Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR.' Kamya Punjabi, seconded Gauahar's views as she retweeted Gauahar's tweet on her handle. However, there's someone who feels Eijaz is a good captain. We're talking about the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss season 14 - Sara Gurpal.

Sara Gurpal thinks that Eijaz is doing good during his captaincy. Taking to Twitter, the Punjabi Kudi expressed, 'Eijaz is doing amazing as a captain.' She further slammed Nikki Tamboli for her double standards, as she cited the time when because of her the housemates did not get any food for more than half the day, but now she has a problem being empty-stomach. Sara further lauded Eijaz for punishing Naina Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu for disobeying the rules. 'The person who has committed a mistake should be punished, as a captain Eijaz Khan took the right call.'

Take a look at Gauahar and Sara's opinions about Eijaz's captainship here:

Captain is a Captain , NOT a DICTATOR ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2020

#eijaz is doing amazing as a caption. Jab #NikkiTamboli ki wajah se poora ghar half day se jayda bhukha rha wo thik hai ! But ab khud se bhukha nhe rha ja raha toh problem hai. Jisne galat Kia saza milni chahiye as a captain #EijazKhan sahi Kia. — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz and Naina had a huge spat in last night's episode due to Eijaz taking away the latter's cigarette packets. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Eijaz is a good captain? Let us know in the comment section below.

