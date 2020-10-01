Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan chats on video with beau Zaid Darbar before entering the house

Gauahar Khan was recently joined by boyfriend Zaid Darbar for a live session on Instagram before she geared up to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what the two lovebirds spoke about.

That Gauahar Khan will be seen in Bigg Boss 14 is already know. Yes, Bigg Boss 7 winner is going to be an 'important' part of season 14. No, she will not enter the -hosted show as a contestant, but someone who is going to set 'rules' for the contenders this year. She will be joined by Sidharth Shukla and in Bigg Boss 14, and the trio will plan all tasks in the BB 14 house.

The model-actress is quite enthralled to be a part of BB 14 and has been actively sharing her excitement on social media for the past few days. With merely two days left for BB 14 to premiere, Gauahar has already packed her bags to enter the season 14 of the controversial reality show, and turn the tables upside down, kyunki ab scene paltega! However, before stepping into the BB 14 house, Gauahar dropped a surprise for fans, as she went live on Instagram. The live session was more interesting, as Gauahar's boyfriend Zaid Darbar joined her too. Yes, Gauahar and Zaid chatted on video, before she prepped up to being locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

During their conversation, both Zaid and Gauahar looked extremely happy. Gauahar asked her to beau to wish her luck for the show. As soon as Zaid began to wish her, she warned him to not spill any details about her role in BB 14, and keep mum about this 'big secret.' To which, Zaid teased her saying that he does not know anything about him. Appreciating his sense of humour, Gauahar gave him and an extra point for his acting.

While talking to Zaid Gauahar also shared that she decided to go live to urge everyone to spread love, happiness, and positivity around. Zaid also lovingly and respectfully called Gauahar 'ma'am,' adding that she is the best and will rock inside the BB 14 house.

Here's a glimpse of the duo's recent live chat:

Meanwhile, recently Ismail Darbar confirmed the duo's relationship and shared that Zaid had informed about his relationship with Gauahar to his stepmother Ayesha. Both Gauahar and Zaid have been posting some really cozy and romantic pictures together, of late. Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

