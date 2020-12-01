Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan feels Aly Goni is 'sensible' as Jay Bhanushali praises him for his comic skills

Gauahar Khan and Jay Bhanushali showered praises on Aly Goni for his stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house, especially during last night's immunity stone winning task. Here's what they have to say about Aly.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestants got the 'toughest' task of the season so far yesterday. The housemates were asked to bring forth their 'deepest and darkest' secrets in front of the public. The contestant whose secret is the most shocking and touching for the other inmates will win the immunity stone and secure first place in the finale. However, the catch was only 5 contestants besides Rubina (who had the immunity stone) could use this opportunity as the task had only five rounds.

Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Kavita Kaushik took up the challenge to reveal some unimaginable and unknown secrets to the world. The BB 14 viewers have been moved by the housemates opening their hearts out on the show and sharing something that has scared their lives. However, Aly Goni was showered with praises from former BB 14 senior Gauahar Khan and ardent viewer Jay Bhanushali. Are you wondering why? Well, Aly did not share any of his secrets, as he thought that his secrets were not as big as the others match.

After Rubina Dilaik's confession about her trouble in marriage with Abhinav Shukla, Aly was heard joking, 'Mere raaz toh iske saamne taati hain.' Jay Bhanushali took to his Twitter handle to applaud Aly's comic relief skills, and wrote, 'My God I haven't laughed so much Aly Goni, mere raaz toh iske saamne taati hain, hahaha he is so funny superb.'

Gauahar took notice of Jay's tweet and also lauded Aly's game. She revealed that she feels that Aly is a 'sensible person.' 'He seems sensible! Aly Goni saying the right things mostly,' wrote Gauahar. The Bigg Boss 7 winner had also expressed her gratitude towards Aly for raising his voice against Pavitra Punia for hurling a barrage of abuses for Gauahar.

Jay replied to Gauahar's comment and called Aly a genuine guy. Agreeing to Gauahar's opinion Jay added, 'Ya absolutely and love the fact that just for the content he did not enter the task and was very frank about it..he is one of the most genuine guys.'

Take a look at Gauahar and Jay's praises for Aly here:

My God i haven't laughed so much @AlyGoni mere raaz toh iske saamne taati hain...hahaha he is so funny superrbbbbbb @ColorsTV — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) November 30, 2020

He seems sensible! @AlyGoni saying the right things mostly https://t.co/ydbnTuoltY — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 1, 2020

Ya absolutely and love the fact that just for content he did not enter the task and was very frank about it..he is one of the most genuine guy https://t.co/CLAjdkhqZZ — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan won the immunity stone from Rubina after he revealed the secret of his molestation, which left others soul-stirrred. Eijaz became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss season 14 finale. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

