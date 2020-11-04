Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Eijaz Khan for his behaviour in the house; Calls him a 'bully'

Bigg Boss 14's former senior Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle to 'lash out' at the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan, for his behaviour. The actress tagged him as a 'bully' and also called him 'badtameez.' Take a look at Gauahar's tweet here.

Take a look at Gauahar's tweet here:

Eijaz is being such a bully ! N soooooooo bad tameez ! I’m amazed ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2020

