Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan takes a jibe at Pavitra Punia for abusing her; Waits for Salman Khan to pull her up

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle to take a dig at Pavitra Punia's comments in the Bigg Boss 14 house about 'backbiting.' The former BB 14 senior also revealed that she's waiting for Salman Khan to take Pavitra's case for hurling a barrage of abuses on her. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan enjoyed a fruitful stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'senior' along with and Sidharth Shukla. The BB 7 winner put her best foot forward to make the game 'interesting' and guide the freshers. Touted to be the 'sweetest senior' among the trio, Gauahar even formed a good bond with most of the contestants.

However, on the last day of her stint in BB 14, an important task took place, which showed the 'real and ugly' side of one contender, leaving Gauhar mightly hurt. We're talking about Pavitra Punia. While the seniors were sorting out their differences with Bigg Boss regarding the task, Pavitra hurled a barrage of abuses to Gauahar in front of Nikki. Pavitra passed derogatory remarks to Gauahar and used offensive language against her behind her back.

After exiting the show, Gauahar has several times expressed her disappointment over Pavitra's behavior, and even called her out. Recently, Gauahar took a jibe at Pavitra again on Twitter, after the latter's comments on 'trust and backbiting.' It so happened that when asked Pavitra about her 'unique equation' with Rahul she said that she does not understand his backbiting. Gauhar took a dig at Pavitra for talking about trust and backbiting when she did the same.

Gauahar wrote, 'Woah did someone say peeth peeche jo baat hoti hai uspe main bharosa nahi karoongi. (I will not trust things that are spoken behind my back). Hahaha! Peeth peeche gaaliyon ki bauchaar kar sakti hoon par, hahaa. (But, you can hurl a barrage of abuses behind someone's back).

In a previous tweet, Gauahar had also expressed her wish to see Salman Khan take Pavitra's case for using foul language against her and her family on national TV. Gauahar wrote, 'Waiting to see if Pavitra will be pulled up for ferociously abusing a senior on her back in today’ Weekend Ka Vaar! She abused my family members, called me names, wonder if her filth on my back will be brought to the notice.'

Take a look at Gauahar's tweets here:

Waiting to see if #pavitra will be pulled up for ferociously abusing a senior on her back in today’s #WeekendKaVaar !!! She abused my family members , called me names , wonder if her filth on my back will be brought to notice !!! #bb14 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 24, 2020

Wooooooahhhhhh did someone say peeth peeche jo baat hoti hai uspe main bharosa nahi karoongi ,,,, hahahahahhahahahahagagagahahahahahahahha !!! Peeth peeche gaaliyon ki bauchaar kar sakti hoon par ,,, hahahahahha ! #doublestandards #filthytongue — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 24, 2020

Well, yesterday Salman did not take Pavitra's class for using filthy words against senior Gauahar, but it is still awaited if he brushes that topic in tonight's WKV. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

