Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar takes a dig at Jasmin Bhasin for 'turning against' Rubina Dilaik post Aly Goni's entry

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan indirectly questioned Jasmin Bhasin's friendship with Rubina Dilaik after her BFF Aly Goni stepped into the Bigg Boss 14 house. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Diwali special was all about housemates venting out their anger against each other. It was filled with 'firecrackers' with contestants leaving no stones unturned to taunt and bash their co-mates. Some rivalries(enmity) like that of Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are evident. However, shockwaves were experienced as Jasmin Bhasin pointed her fingers at 'good friend' Rubina Dilaik during a task.

It so happened Salman twisted the 'Galat Fehmi Ke Gubaare' task to 'Galat Fehmi Ke Gulab Jaamun' owing to the Diwali special. Here each contestant had to expose another inmates 'misconception aka misunderstanding' about them. In a surprising move, Jasmin Bhasin targeted Rubina Dilaik, citing that she has a 'superiority complex.' Jasmin said that Rubina feels that she is better and sophisticated than others and is playing a well-behaved game. Jasmin said, 'Rubina thinks that she is superior and elite while playing and she is not.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli get 'shocked' as Aly Goni nominates them along with Kavita Kaushik

Everyone was left shocked by Jasmin's remarks against Rubina. She also expressed that she is 'hurt' by Jasmin's statements. Rubina said that it was not the place to say these things, as they are friends and could have spoken about it separately.

Now, Gauahar Khan has taken an indirect jibe at Jasmin 'questioning' her sudden change in attitude and friendship with Rubina after BFF Aly Goni's arrival in the house. Gauahar wrote, 'What happened to Rubina and Jasmine friendship? What did I miss? Ya Ali madad Ali, ya Ali yaar pe qurbaan..'

Take a look at Gauahar's tweets here:

What happened to Rubina n jasmines friendship???? What did I miss ??? Ya Ali madad Ali , ya Ali yaar pe qurbaan ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 15, 2020

After the task, Jasmin was seen apologizing to Rubina for hurting her as she did not intend to do so. However, Rubina asked her to stand by what she said and don't feel guilty for it. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Jasmin has changed post Aly's entry in the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is 'disappointed' by Shardul's eviction; SLAMS BB Adalat panel for nominating him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×