Bigg Boss 14: Gauhar Khan is coming to make new rules for the contestants on Salman Khan’s show

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, the makers drop an interesting promo featuring Gauhar Khan who is set to challenge the new contestants with her rules.

It is just three days left for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere and each day is coming up with a new surprise for the audience which is adding on to their excitement. While the speculations about the contestants of the new season of the popular reality show, it has also been reported that some of the former Bigg Boss contestants will be making their way inside the BB house to challenge the BB14 contestants. And now the makers have shared a new promo featuring Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who will also be entering the BB house.

To note, Gauahar was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss season 7 and had won a lot of appreciation for her game in the show. In the promo, Gauahar was seen speaking about her BB journey and how she had followed all the rules during her stint. Furthermore, she also warned the new contestants that she will be making rules for the contestants in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss and that the participants should beware of the challenges coming her way.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14’s new promo featuring Gauahar Khan:

Earlier, , who had participated in the show in Bigg Boss 11, had also warned the new contestants as she will also be adding on to challenges for the contestants in the new season. Apart from Hina and Gauahar, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also be seen entering the BB house this season.

