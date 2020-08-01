Bigg Boss 14: Gautam, Diandra to Asim, Himanshi: Here are some controversial love stories of the reality show

As we are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 14, we bring you some of the most talked about love stories from the BB cradle that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Bigg Boss – the name resonates with controversies, enmity, in house fight, plotting, hurling abuses and what not. The popular reality show has been entertaining the audience for around 14 years now and it happens to be one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. After witnessing the success of 13 seasons, Bigg Boss is all set to return with the fourteenth season and the audience is quite excited about the same. In fact, the speculations have also begun for the contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss is not just about fights and animosity, but the show has also witnessed several love stories brewing during the reality shows. Over different seasons, several love birds caught our attention on this popular reality show and manage to be the talk of the town. In fact, some of these Bigg Boss love affairs also raised eyebrows with their sizzling equation and intimacy on the national television. So, while we are heading towards Bigg Boss 14, here is a look at some of the controversial love stories from the Bigg Boss cradle.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi

Rahul Mahajan became the talk of the town ever since he participated in Bigg Boss season 2. While he was known for his Casanova image inside the BB house, his steamy pool romance with Payal Rohatgi raised a lot of eyebrows. However, their relationship was short lived.

Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth

Raja Chaudhary, who is more popularly known as Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband, rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 2. While he was among one the strongest contestants of the show, his growing proximity with Sambhavna Seth also made headlines. Although it was a short fling with some romantic moments, the duo was soon seen hurling abuses at each other and often got into ugly spats.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Bigg Boss witnessed one of the most sizzling love affairs in its fourth season and the couple happened to be Ashmit Patel and Pakistani actress Veena Malik. The two were often seen getting cosy on national television wherein Veena was seen putting Ashmit to sleep in her arms. However, their love affair didn’t last for long

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who has participated in Bigg Boss 7, grabbed a lot of attention due to her proximity with Armaan Kohli. From spending quality time together to their passionate hugs and kisses on foreheads, Tanishaa and Armaan found huge support in each other and were among the most talked about couples of the show. However, Armaan’s short temper often landed him trouble and while he and Tanishaa were quite different, their love affair didn’t for last long.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

Gautam Gulati, who had won Bigg Boss 8, was also seen making headlines for his love life on the show. His growing proximity with the bold and beautiful, Diandra Soares always got the tongues wagging. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other and was often seen getting into steamy romantic moments. Besides, who can forget their ‘inside the bathroom’ romance?

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

The duo was seen in Bigg Boss 8 and their steamy chemistry bagged the eyeballs throughout the season. From their passionate romance to liplocks, everything about Karishma and Upen was talk of the town back then. However, while many people were in awe of their equation, many also believed that their relationship was fake and just a publicity stunt.

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma

Bandagi and Puneesh found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 11 and had thrown caution to the wind. The couple left no chance to get cosy on the show and were completely into each other. While the couple was often seen painting the BB house red with their love affair, the relationship was embroiled in a controversy after it was reported that Bandagi was already in a relationship with Dennis Nagpal when she had entered BB11. However, the lady had alleged that broke up with him because he wanted to share her with someone.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12, which came with the theme of vichitra jodi, witnessed one of the most unusual jodis as Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. The duo grabbed the eyeballs huge age gap. While they presented each other as a couple on the show, things changed after the Bhajan singer was eliminated from the show. Post elimination, Anup clarified that he was never in a relationship with Jasleen and that the two share guru-shishya equation.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons the popular reality show. While there were many highlights of the show, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s cute romance won a million hearts. The two found love in each other on the show and emerged as one of the talked about couples BB13. However, Asim and Himanshi’s love affair landed in troubled water after there were reports that Asim had a girlfriend outside the BB house. However, soon Asim and Himanshi resolved the issue and the latter was seen supporting her man. In fact, the BB13 runner up even went down on his knees and confessed his love for the lady on national television.

