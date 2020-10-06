Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Gulati HINTS at entering the house after Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan's exit

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati couldn't enter the Bigg Boss 14 house last week with Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan. But now, it looks like the handsome hunk is prepping up to take over the BB 14 house soon. Here's what he conveyed through his social media handle.

Bigg Boss came up with a concept this season. Not only did viewers see new contestants entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, but accompanying them were some former contestants aka the Toofani seniors. The seniors are introduced as mentors to the freshers (new inmates) and hold special powers and responsibilities. Seniors can not only make rules but also have control over the BB 14 house.

During the Bigg Boss season 14 premiere, viewers witnesses three seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan entering the show to turn the tables and change the dynamics. Three episodes of the show have passed and the seniors seem to have a good time, whilst challenging and pressurizing the freshers. It was already revealed that Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar's stay will be for two weeks. Now, looks like another senior, who couldn't join the trio in the first week is prepping up to enter Bigg Boss 14. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Gautam Gulati.

As we had reported earlier, that Gautam was offered BB 14, considering he is one of the most popular faces of the reality show. Although he showed his interest, Gautam had to eventually turn it down, since the show got pushed and the new dates clashed with a film shoot that he's committed to. However, now it looks like, Gautam is all set to take up the offer, and enter the Bigg Boss 14 house soon. The handsome hunk dropped a hint regarding the same on his Twitter handle.

He said, 'Sad that I could not join Bigg Boss last week because of the shooting schedule. However, now I'm thinking to enter the house alone after the others leave. What's say Bigg Boss?' Yes, Gautam has hinted that he will mark his entry in the BB 14 house soon after Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar's exit. Well, this has certainly left his happy, many are also requesting him to go in with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz's fondness for Gautam is known to all.

Take a look at Gautam's tweet here:

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi Akela kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the trio is already having a gala time in the BB 14 house, and misunderstandings have already started cropping up. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Gautam enter in season 14 alone or with some other senior? Let us know in the comment section below.

