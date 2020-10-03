Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere: From contestants to theme: Here’s everything we know about Salman Khan’s show

As we are looking forward to the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, here are all the details about the new season of the popular reality show.

As the clock is ticking, the heartbeats are racing, after all, it is that time of the year when Bigg Boss returns with its new season. And within just a few hours, the popular reality show will witness the grand premiere of its fourteenth season. Bigg Boss 14 has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. However, COVID 19 pandemic, which has infected over 63 lakh people across the world, did subside the BB fever. But just like its theme, BB14 has changed the scene and it is all over the headlines.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 14 will be coming up with several new elements for both audience and contestants. In fact, the makers have been dropping interesting promos of the show adding on to the excitement of the audience. Besides, they have also teased the viewers with glimpses of the contestants of the show. So, as we gear up for the much awaited grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. here’s everything we know about the popular reality show:

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants

Bigg Boss 14 will host a great ensemble of contestants this year which will include Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Radhe Maa, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin.

Bigg Boss 14 Format

Bigg Boss 14 is coming with a never seen before format this year. Unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 14 is expected to have a format similar to Roadies. Wondering how? Well, three former contestants – , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan - will be seen as a mentor of the new contestants. Apparently, these mentors will have their respective teams who will compete with each other.

Bigg Boss 14 Theme

Given the COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Bigg Boss 14 is being called a dream house which will have all the facilities which everyone was deprived of during the lockdown. Yes! For the first time ever, BB house will have an in built theatre, spa, restaurant and a shopping mall for the contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 Precautions:

In wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, the BB14 team has been taking all the necessary precautions. Not just the sets have been sanitized and everyone has been wearing masks along with using hand sanitizers, the contestants were also quarantined for two weeks before the grand premiere.

