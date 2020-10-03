Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gabru Shehzad Deol enters Salman Khan's show to give Nishant 'tough' competition

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Just a few minutes after Salman Khan invited Nishant Singh Malkhani on stage and interacted with him, another contestant joined them. And it was none other than handsome model Shehzad Deol.

The wait is over finally over. Today is the day when crazy Bigg Boss fans are going to dance in merriment, as season 14 is here. Yes, Bigg Boss 14 has premiered and viewers are enthralled to this new season with open arms. Bigg Boss 14 is going to be 'different' in regards to rules, format, and luxuries, the excitement among fans knows no bounds. With the COVID-19 crisis, the makers have ensured full safety precautions of the contestants, along with providing viewers 'dhamakedar entertainment.'

has returned as the host for the eleventh season and is all prepared to make BB 14 a happening journey. As known, Bigg Boss 14 is going to be a befitting reply to 2020 and is there to drive away people's boredom. And looks like with this grand and fun-filled launch, BB 14 is certainly going to live up to the expectations. Amid the fun, suspense, and drama, Salman has introduced the next contestant - Shehzad Deol. Yes, the Punjabi munda, who garnered eyeballs in Ace of Space is here in another reality show, to show how the 'game is played.'

The model showed his 'swag' as he entered the BB 14 stage to join Salman Khan and Nishant Singh Malkhani. He enters to give Nishant a tough competition. Shehzad has always been fascinated and attracted to be part of the glamour and entertainment world. Apart from being a model, Shehzad is quite a studious person, he is an Economics graduated and completed his education in London before he entered the showbiz world.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×