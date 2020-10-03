  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gauahar Khan has an EPIC reaction as Salman Khan 'teases' her with Kushal Tandon

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Salman Khan teased Gauahar Khan about her relationship with her co-contestant in BB 7, Kushal Tandon, here's how the actress reacted.
16249 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gauahar Khan has an EPIC reaction as Salman Khan 'teases' her with Kushal TandonBigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gauahar Khan has an EPIC reaction as Salman Khan 'teases' her with Kushal Tandon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan teased Gauahar Khan about her relationship with her co-contestant in BB 7, Kushal Tandon. She said, 'Mera rishta bahar bhi lamba chala.' To which Salman said that he had warned her, but Gauahar tries to dodge the question and said that 'Yeh Sab national TV pe nahi.' 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss Flashback EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan recounts standing her ground against Salman Khan on the show
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan picks Gauahar Khan over Sidharth Shukla; Hina Khan chooses the latter
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan & Hina Khan REVEAL their area of ‘control’ in house
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan misses his live audience; Welcomes viewers 'virtually' via screens
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Hina Khan gets emotional watching her journey from 11th season
Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere: From contestants to theme: Here’s everything we know about Salman Khan’s show

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement