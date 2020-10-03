Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Gauahar Khan has an EPIC reaction as Salman Khan 'teases' her with Kushal Tandon

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Salman Khan teased Gauahar Khan about her relationship with her co-contestant in BB 7, Kushal Tandon, here's how the actress reacted.

teased Gauahar Khan about her relationship with her co-contestant in BB 7, . She said, 'Mera rishta bahar bhi lamba chala.' To which Salman said that he had warned her, but Gauahar tries to dodge the question and said that 'Yeh Sab national TV pe nahi.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×