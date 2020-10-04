Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Highlights: Hina, Gauahar, Sidharth's roles revelation to contestants introduction

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 14 today, and making it an entertaining watch. Here are the highlights from Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere that shouldn't be missed.

Bigg Boss, touted to be Indian Television's most-loved and most-watched show, began a new journey today (October 3, 2020). Bigg Boss 14 finally premiered, bringing a smile on the face of thousands of fans of the show. As Salman returned as the host, the expectations from the premiere were too much, and it lived up to the hype. While the BB 14 grand premiere ran for 3 and a half hours, it introduced a promising and interesting mix of contestants. From contestants performances to Salman Khans' candid talks and masti, BB 14 premiere was all about fun, masti, masala and entertainment. Here are the highlights from Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere that shouldn't be missed.

Bigg Boss talks about COVID 19 safety guidelines

Bigg Boss season 14 premiered at 9 pm today (October 3, 2020) on Colors, finally bringing back the entertainment fans have been yearning for. Before took over the stage, Bigg Boss welcomed fans and gave a glimpse of what is in store for them. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was revealed how the makers have taken proper care and precaution to carry out the season. While it was shared that all contestants were quarantined for 14 days before entering the house, the house was also sanitised properly and locked for safety reasons. A few Visuals of how the BB 14 team is following social distancing and wearing masks on the sets were also shown.

Mentors Introduced

Next, Salman Khan made a 'smashing' entry on the stage and gave a warm welcome to everyone. Before introducing the contestants, Salman invited the special mentor, Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan. They were introduced as the toofani seniors with a couple of powers in their hands. After the trio's performances, their roles were revealed. Sidharth Shukla took control of the bedroom. Gauahar of the kitchen and Hina of inmates' personal things. The three will stay in the BB 14 house with the contestants for two weeks.

Contestants Welcomed

Later, Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar were sent to the 'seniors desk' from where they watched the contestants enter on stage, and approve or disapprove their entries in the Bigg Boss 14 house. One by one Salman welcomed each contestant on stage. While Eijaz became the first contestant, Rahul Vadiya was the last one to enter the house. Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, and Sara Gurpal were also introduced.

Rubina and Abhinav talk about trouble in their marriage

Rubin Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla entered the stage as a real-life couple. After interacting with fans, they answered some questions from the media. A journalist asked Rubina, about rumours their marriage hitting a rough patch, to which they agreed and clarified that all is well between them now. Abhinav said, 'Lockdown period was stressful for everyone. We have moved forward from there.'

Salman opens up about his marriage plans

Salman was at his goofy best. So, when an astrologer was called onscreen to interact with the contestant, Salman asked enquired about his marriage. The host told the pandit ji that he had said that he would get married but nothing of that sort happened. He said 'Woh yog bhang ho gaya.' When Salman asked if the 'yog' is returning anytime soon, pandit ji said, 'Aapka vivaah ka yog tal gaya.' After hearing this, Salman did a happy dance.

Salman Khan remembers late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Rahul Vaidya was the last contestant on the show, and he made a musical entry. He sang some of Salman Khan's hit tracks, which also included SP Balasubrahmanyam's songs. Salman joined Rahul in singing 'Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali' and fondly the late legendary singer. Expressing his sadness over SPB's demise, Salman Khan said, 'It is a big loss to the music industry. I am standing here because of him.'

4 contestants rejected by Toonfani seniors

Since the Toofani Seniors (Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan) had the power to approve or disapprove the contestants, the accepted some and rejected a few. Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Sanu, Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal had a rejected stamp on their forehead with the power in the seniors’ hands. The rejected contestants had to walk through the 'walk of shame' before they took their seats in the reject zone.

Salman Khan ended the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere in style by saying, 'Do whatever you guys want to do, just dont give Corona to your parents.'

