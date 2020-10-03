Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Hina Khan gets emotional watching her journey from 11th season

Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Hina Khan gets emotional after watching her journey on the house. Her fans continue to stan her.

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows on Indian Television. The reality show is back with its 14th season, Bigg Boss 14, and this season promises a lot more twists and turns than ever before. The first and foremost twist is Bigg Boss 11 runner up , Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan will be entering the show as seniors and will be throwing tasks at the contestants.

Hina Khan, popularly called as Sher Khan by her fans, will be sen enthralling the audience whilst warning the contestants at the curveballs she might throw at them. After the performance, Hina was shown her journey inside the Bigg Boss 11 house wherein she was seen getting emotional. The Khabri shared a picture of the actress wherein she is seen getting emotional and her fans are happy to have her back on screen.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Everything you need to know about the sanitisation measures taken for safety amid COVID 19 scare

Meanwhile, Hina will now be entering the Bigg Boss house for the 5th time with season 14, this time bringing in with her a lot of tips, advice and fun twists and turns to make the start of the season interesting! Before her entry into Bigg Boss as a contestant, Hina had stepped foot into the house for good friend Rohan Mehra to lend a supportive hand. 2017 saw her as runner up, after which in 2018 she was seen on the show twice, and 2019 saw Hina enter the house five times which included promotions for her projects as well to conduct the elite member task.

Credits :Colors

Share your comment ×