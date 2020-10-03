Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS she felt Rashami Desai 'provoked' Sidharth Shukla in BB 13

Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her equation with BB 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai during Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.

Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her equation with BB 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and during Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere. The young actress said that she has worked with Sidharth and Rashmi in a TV show, pointing towards Dil Se Dil Tak. When Salman asked what is the lesson she has learnt from their journey in the BB 13 house, she said that she will not get into sccuffles. Further when Salman asked her opinion on Rashami and Sidharth's equation in BB 13, Jasmin shared that Sidharth is someone who would react to everything, and is short temepered. She added that she felt that Rashami 'provoked and poked' Sidharth during their stint in the previous season.

