  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS she felt Rashami Desai 'provoked' Sidharth Shukla in BB 13

Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her equation with BB 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai during Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere.
32498 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS she felt Rashami Desai 'provoked' Sidharth Shukla in BB 13Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS she felt Rashami Desai 'provoked' Sidharth Shukla in BB 13
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her equation with BB 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai during Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere. The young actress said that she has worked with Sidharth and Rashmi in a TV show, pointing towards Dil Se Dil Tak. When Salman asked what is the lesson she has learnt from their journey in the BB 13 house, she said that she will not get into sccuffles. Further when Salman asked her opinion on Rashami and Sidharth's equation in BB 13, Jasmin shared that Sidharth is someone who would react to everything, and is short temepered. She added that she felt that Rashami 'provoked and poked' Sidharth during their stint in the previous season. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan introduces 'superstar Naagin' Jasmin Bhasin & she can't stop blushing
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Journey, Link Ups, Personal Life; Everything you want to know about her
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu & others to be put in quarantine from THIS date
EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 POSTPONED for a month; Is THIS the reason?
Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri and others to enter the show? New Theme REVEALED
Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Salman Khan does a happy dance when told his 'right time' for marrying has passed

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement