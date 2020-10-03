Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Nikki Tamboli tries to 'woo' Sidharth Shukla leaving Hina and Gauahar impressed
Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Hina Khan gives a special task to Nikki Tamboli as she asks her to woo Sidharth Shukla, and the South beauty leaves everyone in splits with her antics.
Hina Khan gives a special task to Nikki Tamboli as she asks her to woo Sidharth Shukla, and the South beauty leaves everyone in splits with her antics. The trio complimented Nikki Tamboli. While Sidharth called her 'beautiful,' Hina found her fun-loving and jovial. Later, the three seniors, Hina Gauahar and Sidharth decided to take Nikki ahead in the show.
Credits :Pinkvilla
You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman welcomes 'South bombshell' Nikki Tamboli while interacting with Eijaz Khan
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla's fans are 'elated' as their 'king' is set to RETURN with Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla the reason why 4 contestants will enter house later?
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Twitter gets divided over Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan war of words onstage
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she is single; Did she DENY her rumoured relation with DJ Rohit?
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue