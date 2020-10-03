Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Punjab's girl Sara Gurpal enters as Nishant and Shehzad talk about relationships

Punjabi kudi Sara Gurpal is the next contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

has launched the Bigg Boss 14 premiere amid huge grandeur. With all precautionary measures in place, the season promises to be bigger and better. The contestants have been putting on a great performance before their journey inside the house commences. Before entering the house, as a precautionary measure, each contestant was quarantined for 14 days and timely medical tests were being conducted. The house too was left untouched for a good 24 hours before anyone entered the house.

Leaving the fans of the show enthralled, the next guest to be introduced is Sara Gurpal who comes across as a complete entertainment package. Sara hails from Punjab and has worked on several music videos before she has finally stepped into this new world. Sara reminds us of Shehnaaz Gill and clearly, her fun antics are sure to win her lots of fans.

Sara was seen in several music videos including Manan Bhardwaj’s Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. But Sara got her share of fame with Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa’s song Jean. She has even tried her hands on singing and released songs like Lagdi Att, Slow Motion etc. In 2017, Sara made her acting debut in Punjabi movie industry with Gippy Grewal starrer Manje Bistre. She has also reportedly worked for an NGO that protects the right of women and girl child. The actress shares a great bond with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana.

