Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Radhe Maa is NOT a contestant; Salman Khan REVEALS she entered to bless the house

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: After a lot of speculations, it has been finally revealed that Godwoman Radhe Maa is not participating in Bigg Boss. Read on.
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Radhe Maa is NOT a contestant; Salman Khan REVEALS she entered to bless the houseBigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Radhe Maa is NOT a contestant; Salman Khan REVEALS she entered to bless the house
After a lot of speculations, it has been finally revealed that Godwoman Radhe Maa is not participating in Bigg Boss. Salman during the grand premiere revealed that someone went into the BB 14 house before the contestants, and it was none other than Rahde Maa. Yes, she stepped inside the BB 14 house, but only to bless it. She is seen taking a tour of the entire house, and blessing it with her trishul by her side. Later, we hear Bigg Boss' voice, as he expressed his gratitude towards Radhe Maa for coming to their show and showering her blessings on the BB 14 house. 

