Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan calls Nishant Singh Malkhani, questions about his 'short temperament'

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Television's heartthrob Nishant Singh Malkhani has been introduced as the next contestant of BB 14 by Salman Khan.

It is October 3 (2020), and the new season of the most-awaited reality show has kick-started on Indian Television. Yes, we're talking about Bigg Boss 14. has launched the fourteenth season, bringing a smile to fans' faces. For a long time rumours around Bigg Boss season 14 contestants, theme, rules, and more have been doing rounds. However, today Salman has not only introduced the contenders of BB 14 but also spilled the beans about every detail season 14 viewers must know.

Salman being back wearing the host's cap chatting, dancing, and goofing around with the new contestants. The participants' introductory performances have also kept viewers glued to their screens. Watching Salman at his entertaining best and creating a fun-loving atmosphere as he welcomes the contestants, is certainly a treat for everyone who had been missing entertainment. Adding to fans' curiosity, Salman has invited the next contestant on stage, - Nishant Singh Malkhani.

With his acting prowess, good looks, and friendly nature, Nishant has been capturing hearts for a long time. Now after doing several daily soaps, Nishant is here to try his hands on reality shows. The handsome hunk made a smashing entry with a power-packed dance performance and left everyone gawking.

Nishant was last seen in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. He played the role of Akshat Jindal (AJ) in the drama opposite Kanika Mann aka Guddan. After essaying the role for two years, Nishant an 'emotional' bid adieu to the show. He began his journey in the Indian Television industry with youth drama Miley Jab Hum Tum as Adhiraj Singh, starring , Rati Pandey, , and Mohit Sehgal.

Reportedly, Nishant's rumoured girlfriend, Gia Manek was also going to step in the Bigg Boss 14 house, but her deal with the makers did not work out, and the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame will now not be seen in BB 14.

Are you excited to see Nishant's journey in the controversial reality show? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

