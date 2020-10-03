Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan inivites 'happily married couple' Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 Launch: After Eijaz and Nikki, Salman Khan welcomed Television's cute couple Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla on stage, and introduces them as the BB 14 contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 has finally arrived. Yes, it is the much-awaited night of 2020, and the premiere episode Bigg Boss season 14 is aired. is back as the host and is geared up to mentor a new set of contestants this time. With a new theme, new rules, new format, new setup, and new additions, Bigg Boss 14 is set to give 'boredom a tough fight' with loads of entertainment and drama.

Today (October 3, 2020), Salman has not only introduced the contestants but has also given a virtual tour of the new BB 14 house. The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere has started with a 'bang', and with such a big start, fans can only expect it to be a fun ride. Salman has now introduced, Telly Town's much-loved couple Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla. The duo made a beautiful entry as they matched their steps of a romantic song, and gave a glimpse of their chemistry, leaving everyone in awe.

Rubina and Abhinav are the only real-life couple in the Bigg Boss 14 house this year. Reportedly, the duo has been signed-in for a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla on June 21, 2018. While Rubina is known for her chirpy and vibrant nature, Abhinav is quite composed and poised. It would be great to see how this husband-wifey duo add in their 'tadka' of romance and entertainment on the show

Rubina rose to fame with Chotti Bahu. She was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She essayed the character of a transgender, Soumya Singh, who ends up marrying a straight man, Harman Singh ( ). Just a few months ago, Rubina bid goodbye to the daily soap, after it took a leap.

Abhinav started his journey as a model. Later on, he not only did Television shows but also several Bollywood movies. Abhinav is known for his roles in TV shows like Hitler Didi, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Chotti Bahu.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×