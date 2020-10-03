Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan introduces 'Romantic hero' Eijaz Khan is the first contestant

Salman Khan introduces Eijaz Khan as the first contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house. The superstar pulls Eijaz's leg in a candid on stage chat.

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere has kickstarted with grandeur. With holding the fort and introducing each contestant, one can only hope that the season will be quite a crackling one. The superstar has already promised that the season will be a dream come true for many reasons. This year, a BB mall, a restaurant corner, a spa and a theatre has also been included inside the house to give a befitting answer to 2020 which has gone in lockdown amid a pandemic.

Salman has now introduced Eijaz Khan as the next contestant. Eijaz entered the show with a power packed performance giving us a glimpse of his fierce yet controversial personality. Eijaz Khan has always been a popular name on television. He is best known for his role in Kkavyanjali and the actor has now entered the Bigg Boss house to show experience reality TV. Eijaz and Salman Khan even had a little chat about working together before when Eijaz would dance with the crew. Eijaz has worked with Salman's brother Sohail Khan in a film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan picks Gauahar Khan over Sidharth Shukla; Hina Khan chooses the latter

Salman even teased Salman if the reason for being single is him staying away from people. Eijaz mentioned that he is very very attached to pets but otherwise he stays away from people and has been focusing on his work. Salman congratulated him for the body of work he has been doing and also asked him if he will look for any relationship inside the house, to which Eijaz dodged the question effectively.

Credits :Colors

Share your comment ×